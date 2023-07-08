The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will have Doug Ghim as part of the field from July 6- 9 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Ghim at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Ghim has finished better than par on 18 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score seven times in his last 20 rounds.

Ghim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five events.

Ghim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five appearances.

Ghim hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -6 278 0 13 0 0 $1.3M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Ghim's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

Ghim has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Ghim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 51st percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ghim was better than 65% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Ghim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ghim carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Ghim carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent outing, Ghim's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Ghim ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ghim fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

