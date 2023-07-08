The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.

Cron has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .260 AVG .227 .301 OBP .274 .416 SLG .443 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 11 RBI 11 22/5 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings