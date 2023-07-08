William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 95 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .377 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (378 total).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 272 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 446.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Rea will try to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Weaver has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.