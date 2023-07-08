Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .200 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Wynns has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this year (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In four games this season (19.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 8
.000 AVG .136
.000 OBP .200
.000 SLG .136
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
2/0 K/BB 10/2
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will send Walker (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
