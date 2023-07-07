The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Adley Rutschman among those expected to step up at the plate.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (375 total runs).

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.155).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Baltimore ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 418 total runs this season.

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Orioles are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Baltimore has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Orioles rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Ober is aiming to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will hand the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Irvin has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Irvin has made two starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Cole Irvin Sonny Gray 7/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Tyler Wells Domingo Germán 7/4/2023 Yankees L 8-4 Away Kyle Gibson Clarke Schmidt 7/5/2023 Yankees W 6-3 Away Dean Kremer Randy Vasquez 7/6/2023 Yankees W 14-1 Away Kyle Bradish Luis Severino 7/7/2023 Twins - Away Cole Irvin Bailey Ober 7/8/2023 Twins - Away Tyler Wells Sonny Gray 7/9/2023 Twins - Away Kyle Gibson Joe Ryan 7/14/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/15/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/16/2023 Marlins - Home - -

