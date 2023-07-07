The San Francisco Giants (47-40) host the Colorado Rockies (33-55) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 10:15 PM ET on Friday. The Giants are on the back of a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Rockies a series loss to the Astros.

The Giants will call on Ross Stripling (0-2) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (6-7).

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.51 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (6-7, 6.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.

Gomber has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will hand the ball to Stripling (0-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 6.51, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.500.

None of Stripling's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

