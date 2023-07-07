As they prepare for a game against the Minnesota Lynx (8-9), the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7 at Target Center.

The Mercury head into this contest on the heels of a 99-95 loss to the Liberty on Wednesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner paces the Mercury in scoring (19.8 points per game) and assists (1.8), and posts 6.2 rebounds. She also posts 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi is putting up 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 38.2% of her shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game (sixth in league).

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 44.8% of her shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Sug Sutton is averaging a team-high 5 assists per contest. And she is contributing 9.8 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 41.3% of her shots from the field.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 162.5

