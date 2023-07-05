Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .309 with eight doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Jones has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (40.6%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.333
|.367
|OBP
|.424
|.491
|SLG
|.544
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|23/8
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.