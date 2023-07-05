The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .292 in his past 10 games, with three RBI), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .276 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Castro has had an RBI in 15 games this year (26.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 57 games (29.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .308 AVG .241 .304 OBP .281 .352 SLG .325 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 8 21/0 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings