Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Astros on July 4, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies meet at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.346/.477 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has recorded 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .245/.327/.384 on the year.
- Profar takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bielak Stats
- The Astros' Brandon Bielak (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- In eight starts this season, Bielak has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|4.2
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashed .295/.370/.487 so far this season.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.343/.402 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
