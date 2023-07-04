On Tuesday, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (47-38) host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rockies have +155 odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Astros have a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won 11 of 35 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Harold Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

