Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (47-38) and Colorado Rockies (33-53) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-8) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 11 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (380 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule