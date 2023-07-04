Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .260 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%) Bryant has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had an RBI in 14 games this year (26.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.252
|AVG
|.268
|.333
|OBP
|.343
|.374
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|17/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.37, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
