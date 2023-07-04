On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .269.

Tovar will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 58 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In eight games this year, he has homered (10.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Tovar has driven in a run in 30 games this year (38.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.0% of his games this year (34 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .292 AVG .242 .331 OBP .279 .481 SLG .386 17 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 16 39/6 K/BB 41/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings