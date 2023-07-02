Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Tigers on July 2, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers meet at Coors Field on Sunday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Connor Seabold Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Seabold Stats
- The Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Seabold Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|3.0
|9
|9
|9
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|5.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .264/.348/.472 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .285/.339/.457 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .224/.305/.388 so far this year.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has collected 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .248/.333/.381 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
