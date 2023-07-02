On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .288 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
  • In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (44.9%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 22
.316 AVG .256
.374 OBP .323
.449 SLG .384
12 XBH 7
0 HR 2
7 RBI 11
25/7 K/BB 19/8
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
