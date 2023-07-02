Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.0% of them.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has an RBI in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.367
|OBP
|.429
|.491
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
