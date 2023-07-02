The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it surrendered 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

Last year the Broncos won only one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

