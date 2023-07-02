Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.
- Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it surrendered 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.
- Last year the Broncos won only one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.
- Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
