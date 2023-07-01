Zambia is +6500 to finish first in Group C of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +50000 to win the tournament).

Zambia: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 3 Odds to Win Group C +6500 25 3

Zambia: Last World Cup Performance

Zambia did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Zambia: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Japan July 22 3:00 AM ET - - Spain July 26 3:30 AM ET - - Costa Rica July 31 3:00 AM ET - -

Zambia Roster

Name Age Number Club Pauline Zulu 20 - - Martha Tembo 25 13 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Vast Phiri 27 18 ZESCO (Zambia) Esther Banda 18 - - Judith Soko 19 - YASA (Zambia) Lushomo Mweemba 22 3 Green Buffaloes (Zambia) Jackline Nkole 24 - - Rhoda Chileshe 2022 - - Esther Siamfuko 18 4 - Mary Wilombe 25 6 Red Arrows (Zambia) Hazel Nali 25 16 Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey) Agness Musesa 2022 - - Catherine Musonda 25 1 - Eunice Sakala 21 - Nkwazi (Zambia) Chitete Munsaka 2022 - - Letisha Lungu 2022 - - Ochumba Lubandji 22 7 Red Arrows (Zambia) Maylan Mulenga 23 - - Margaret Belemu 26 8 Shanghai Shengli (China) Mary Mulenga 25 - Red Arrows (Zambia) Prisca Chilufya 24 - - Comfort Selemani 18 - - Misozi Zulu 18 - - Susan Banda 33 - Red Arrows (Zambia) Xiomara Mapepa 21 - - Regina Chanda 2022 - - Ireen Lungu 25 14 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Grace Chanda 26 10 Madrid CCF (Spain) Hellen Chanda 25 21 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Rachael Nachula 37 - - Hellen Mubanga 28 9 Zaragoza CFF (Spain) Racheal Kundananji 23 17 Madrid CCF (Spain) Barbra Banda 23 11 Shanghai Shengli (China) Avell Chitundu 25 12 ZESCO (Zambia) Evarine Katongo 20 19 ZISD (Zambia)

