Samaje Perine: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Samaje Perine when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Samaje Perine Injury Status
Perine is currently not on the injury report.
Samaje Perine 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|95 CAR, 394 YDS (4.1 YPC), 2 TD
|51 TAR, 38 REC, 287 YDS, 4 TD
Samaje Perine Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|104.10
|133
|37
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|119.29
|107
|35
|2023 ADP
|-
|117
|41
Other Broncos Players
Samaje Perine 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|1
|4
|0
|3
|33
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|9
|47
|0
|2
|14
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|3
|17
|0
|4
|39
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|2
|5
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|1
|7
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|6
|51
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|11
|30
|0
|4
|52
|3
|Week 12
|@Titans
|17
|58
|1
|4
|35
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|21
|106
|0
|6
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|4
|22
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|7
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|4
|3
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|6
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|7
|33
|0
|5
|31
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|5
|22
|1
|3
|4
|0
