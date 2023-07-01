Russell Wilson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Russell Wilson when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Russell Wilson Injury Status
Wilson is currently not listed as injured.
Russell Wilson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|292-for-483 (60.5%), 3,524 YDS (7.3 YPA), 16 TD, 11 INT
|55 CAR, 277 YDS, 3 TD
Russell Wilson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|224.76
|24
|15
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|261.97
|17
|17
|2023 ADP
|-
|128
|17
Russell Wilson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|29
|42
|340
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|14
|31
|219
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|20
|33
|184
|0
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|17
|25
|237
|2
|0
|4
|29
|1
|Week 5
|Colts
|21
|39
|274
|0
|2
|4
|22
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|28
|188
|1
|0
|4
|23
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|18
|30
|252
|1
|1
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|21
|42
|286
|1
|1
|7
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|24
|31
|247
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|19
|35
|142
|1
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|17
|22
|189
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|23
|36
|247
|3
|1
|4
|57
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|15
|27
|214
|1
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|26
|38
|222
|1
|1
|4
|27
|2
|Week 18
|Chargers
|13
|24
|283
|3
|1
|8
|18
|0
