How to Watch the Rockies vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (73).
- Colorado ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .402.
- The Rockies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).
- Colorado ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies' .317 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Rockies strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.
- Colorado has a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.563).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.