Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Coors Field, at 9:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 12 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

Sportsbooks have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockies are 1-2-0 against the spread. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Colorado's past three contests has been 11.7, a stretch in which the Rockies and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won three of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (37.5%).

Colorado has gone 3-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The Rockies have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

In the 83 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Colorado, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-46-0).

The Rockies have a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-22 13-29 15-17 18-34 20-35 13-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.