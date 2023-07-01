Patrick Surtain II is +4000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 15th-best in the league.

Patrick Surtain II 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +4000 15th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Patrick Surtain II Insights

In 17 games last year, Surtain posted 2.0 TFL, 60 tackles, and two interceptions.

The Broncos put up 211.3 passing yards per game offensively last year (19th in NFL), and they surrendered 210.2 passing yards per game (12th) on defense.

Denver totaled 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it gave up 109.8 rushing yards per game (10th) on defense.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

