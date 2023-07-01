Northern Colorado 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 2023, one of the best games on the Northern Colorado Bears' college football schedule is against Washington State on September 16 -- keep scrolling to find out more.
Northern Colorado 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Abilene Christian
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Incarnate Word
|September 9 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Washington State (FBS)
|September 16 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|@ Idaho State
|September 23 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Weber State
|September 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Sacramento State
|October 14 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Cal Poly
|October 21 | 8:05 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Montana
|October 28 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Idaho
|November 4 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Arizona
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Portland State
|November 18 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
