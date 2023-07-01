Nik Bonitto is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Nik Bonitto Injury Status

Bonitto is currently not on the injury report.

Is Bonitto your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Nik Bonitto 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Bonitto and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nik Bonitto 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.