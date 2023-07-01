Michael Burton is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Michael Burton Injury Status
Burton is currently not on the injured list.
Michael Burton 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 CAR, 7 YDS (1.4 YPC), 0 TD
|3 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD
Michael Burton Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.80
|524
|126
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|5.28
|519
|125
|2023 ADP
|-
|954
|175
Michael Burton 2022 Game Log
