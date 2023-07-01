The Minnesota Lynx (6-9) will look to Napheesa Collier (second in WNBA, 22.4 points per game) going up against Brittney Griner (fifth in league, 19.5) and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Lynx

The 76.6 points per game Phoenix puts up are 7.9 fewer points than Minnesota gives up (84.5).

Phoenix makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44%).

In games the Mercury shoot higher than 44% from the field, they are 3-4 overall.

Phoenix is making 30.3% of its three-point shots this season, 6.3% lower than the 36.6% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Mercury are 2-0 when they shoot better than 36.6% from distance.

Phoenix averages 29 rebounds per game, 6.7 boards per contest fewer than Minnesota.

Mercury Injuries