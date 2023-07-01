As they prepare for a game against the Minnesota Lynx (6-9), the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 1 at Footprint Center.

In their last time out, the Mercury won on Thursday 85-63 against the Fever.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.3 1 2.3 Megan Gustafson Out Concussion 4.7 3.1 0.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is tops on the Mercury at 19.5 points per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds. She is fifth in the WNBA in scoring.

Sug Sutton paces her squad in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, she delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diana Taurasi averages 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.3 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Sophie Cunningham puts up 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -1.5 160.5

