Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .258.
- In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.336
|OBP
|.343
|.381
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|15/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (5-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
