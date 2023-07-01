Justin Simmons is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Justin Simmons Injury Status

Simmons is currently not on the injury report.

Justin Simmons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 69 Tackles (2 for loss), 0 Sacks, 6 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Justin Simmons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0 0 9 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0 0 6 0 1 Week 7 Jets 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0 0 5 1 1 Week 11 Raiders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0 0 9 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0 1 5 2 2 Week 14 Chiefs 0 1 6 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0 0 4 2 2 Week 16 @Rams 0 0 9 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0 0 1 1 1 Week 18 Chargers 0 0 10 0 0

