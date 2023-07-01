The 2023 season kicks off for Jonathan Harris when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jonathan Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently listed as active.

Jonathan Harris 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jonathan Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

