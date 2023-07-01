Jaleel McLaughlin and the Denver Broncos will meet the New York Jets at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for McLaughlin's stats, here is everything you need to know.

In his last three games, McLaughlin has collected 92 rushing yards (30.7 per game) on 13 attempts with one touchdown. He's also added three catches for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Jaleel McLaughlin Injury Status

McLaughlin is currently not on the injury report.

Jaleel McLaughlin 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 13 CAR, 92 YDS (7.1 YPC), 1 TD 4 TAR, 4 REC, 25 YDS, 1 TD

Jaleel McLaughlin Fantasy Insights

With 23.7 fantasy points in 2023 (5.9 per game), McLaughlin is the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 123rd overall.

Over his last three games, McLaughlin has amassed 24.4 fantasy points (8.1 per game) as he's run for 92 yards and scored one touchdown on 13 attempts.

The high point of McLaughlin's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 72 rushing yards on seven attempts (10.3 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaleel McLaughlin had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he put up just -0.7 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Other Broncos Players

Jaleel McLaughlin 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1

