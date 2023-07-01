Ja'Quan McMillian's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Ja'Quan McMillian Injury Status

McMillian is currently not on the injury report.

Ja'Quan McMillian 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Broncos Players

Ja'Quan McMillian 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

