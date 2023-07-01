Greg Dulcich: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Greg Dulcich is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Denver Broncos square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Greg Dulcich Injury Status
Dulcich is currently listed as active.
Greg Dulcich 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|55 TAR, 33 REC, 411 YDS, 2 TD
Greg Dulcich Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|53.10
|234
|28
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.00
|209
|17
|2023 ADP
|-
|137
|14
Greg Dulcich 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 7
|Jets
|9
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|87
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|4
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|8
|6
|85
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|8
|3
|42
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|8
|4
|39
|1
