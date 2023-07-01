The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .269.

Tovar will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last games.

Tovar has had a hit in 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (28 of 77), with two or more RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (44.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Home Away 41 GP 36 .293 AVG .242 .325 OBP .279 .490 SLG .386 17 XBH 13 5 HR 3 23 RBI 16 37/5 K/BB 41/7 2 SB 2

