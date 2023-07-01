Delarrin Turner-Yell and the Denver Broncos will play the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Turner-Yell's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury Status

Turner-Yell is currently listed as active.

Delarrin Turner-Yell 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
12 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Broncos Players

Delarrin Turner-Yell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

