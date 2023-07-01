The 2023 season kicks off for Damarri Mathis when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Damarri Mathis Injury Status

Mathis is currently not on the injured list.

Damarri Mathis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Damarri Mathis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

