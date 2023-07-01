Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (9-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Stroman has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has made 17 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.47), 15th in WHIP (1.078), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 88 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.338/.406 so far this season.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .302 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .264/.352/.413 slash line so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.362/.517 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 84 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .261/.338/.348 so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

