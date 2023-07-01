Courtland Sutton is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Denver Broncos square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Courtland Sutton Injury Status

Sutton is currently listed as active.

Check Out Courtland Sutton NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Courtland Sutton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 109 TAR, 64 REC, 829 YDS, 2 TD

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 95.40 148 46 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 108.54 133 39 2023 ADP - 96 39

Courtland Sutton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 7 4 72 0 Week 2 Texans 11 7 122 0 Week 3 49ers 10 8 97 0 Week 4 @Raiders 7 5 52 1 Week 5 Colts 11 5 74 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 2 14 0 Week 7 Jets 9 3 23 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 4 1 13 0 Week 10 @Titans 11 6 66 0 Week 11 Raiders 7 5 80 0 Week 12 @Panthers 8 6 75 0 Week 13 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 6 4 44 0 Week 18 Chargers 7 3 33 1

