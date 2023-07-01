The Colorado State Rams' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 4.5, is rather low.

Colorado State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -150 +125 60%

Rams' 2022 Performance

Colorado State ranked sixth-worst in total offense (285.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 43rd with 354.8 yards allowed per game.

Colorado State sported the 106th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (196.8 passing yards per game), and it was better on defense, ranking 19th-best with only 190.8 passing yards allowed per game.

CSU won just two games at home last season and one on the road.

The Rams won only two games as favorites (2-1) and once as underdogs (1-8).

Colorado State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tory Horton WR 71 REC / 1,131 YDS / 8 TD / 94.3 YPG Avery Morrow WR 18 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TD / 5.3 YPG Clay Millen QB 1,910 YDS (72.2%) / 10 TD / 6 INT Justus Ross-Simmons WR 26 REC / 424 YDS / 3 TD / 35.3 YPG Jack Howell DB 91 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT Mohamed Kamara LB 25 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Dequan Jackson LB 67 TKL / 3.0 TFL Cam'Ron Carter LB 59 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT

Rams' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Rams will be playing the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of toughness, using its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Colorado State will be facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Colorado State has a schedule that includes seven games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and three of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Washington State September 2 - - 3 @ Colorado September 16 - - 4 @ Middle Tennessee September 23 - - 5 Utah Tech September 30 - - 6 @ Utah State October 7 - - 7 Boise State October 14 - - 8 @ UNLV October 21 - - 9 Air Force October 28 - - 10 @ Wyoming November 3 - - 11 San Diego State November 11 - - 12 Nevada November 18 - - 13 @ Hawaii November 25 - -

