In their 2023 season opener, on September 2, the Colorado Buffaloes will face TCU. For the full Colorado schedule, keep scrolling.

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ TCU September 2 | 12:00 PM ET - FOX Nebraska September 9 | 12:00 PM ET - FOX Colorado State September 16 | 10:00 PM ET - ESPN @ Oregon September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA USC September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Arizona State October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Stanford October 13 | 10:00 PM ET - ESPN @ UCLA October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Oregon State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Arizona November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Washington State November 17 | 10:30 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 @ Utah November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

