The 2023 campaign kicks off for Baron Browning when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Baron Browning Injury Status

Browning is currently not on the injury report.

Baron Browning 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 24 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Baron Browning 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Colts 1.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1.0 2.0 3 1 2 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Chargers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

