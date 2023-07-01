Alex Singleton's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Alex Singleton Injury Status

Singleton is currently listed as active.

Alex Singleton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 152 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Alex Singleton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 5 Colts 0.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 2.0 21 0 1 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 16 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 1.0 20 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 Chargers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

