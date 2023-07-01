The Air Force Falcons rank as one of the better teams in the MWC (third), with +400 odds to take home the conference title in 2023. They also have +50000 odds to bring home a CFP title. Check out the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.

Air Force Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40)

+400 (Bet $10 to win $40) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Air Force 2023 Schedule

Air Force will get the benefit of the 14th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) The Falcons have a schedule that features six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them accumulated fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Robert Morris September 2 1 - @ Sam Houston September 9 2 - Utah State September 15 3 - @ San Jose State September 22 4 - San Diego State September 30 5 - Wyoming October 14 7 - @ Navy October 21 8 - @ Colorado State October 28 9 - Army November 4 10 - @ Hawaii November 11 11 - UNLV November 18 12 - @ Boise State November 24 13 -

