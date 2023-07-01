The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Adam Trautman and the Denver Broncos opening the year with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Adam Trautman Injury Status

Trautman is currently not on the injury report.

Adam Trautman 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 22 TAR, 18 REC, 207 YDS, 1 TD

Adam Trautman Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 26.70 326 53 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 31.14 329 44 2023 ADP - 694 110

Other Broncos Players

Adam Trautman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 3 37 0 Week 5 Seahawks 3 2 32 1 Week 6 Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 9 Ravens 1 1 8 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Rams 3 3 12 0 Week 12 @49ers 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 3 2 28 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 18 Panthers 1 1 18 0

