Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (32-51) at Coors Field on Friday, June 30. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-115). The total is 11 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rockies and Tigers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 5-3 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Tigers have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 29-44 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.