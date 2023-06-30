The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .272 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (15.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .293 AVG .250 .289 OBP .291 .341 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 12 RBI 8 20/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

