The Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) and Colorado Rockies (32-50) square off on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (1-0) for the Dodgers and Chase Anderson (0-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-2) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Anderson is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Anderson heads into the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan heads to the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Houston Astros.

He has an ERA of 1.50, a batting average against of .079 and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Sheehan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

