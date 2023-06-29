David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Thursday at Coors Field against Chase Anderson, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 12 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has won five of its 24 games, or 20.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 35 of its 81 chances.

The Rockies are 9-7-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-21 13-29 15-17 17-33 19-34 13-16

